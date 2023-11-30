Williamson County deputies offer home checks when you’re out of town

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is reminding its residents of a long-standing service it offers, providing home checks for homeowners who are out of town.

If you request the service, deputies will attempt to visit your home each day you’re out of town, and walk around the property checking doors and windows.

The service only includes unincorporated areas of Williamson County and Thompson’s Station.

“The purpose is to give the community, the citizens, our homeowners, an added level of protection,” Chief Deputy Mark Elrod said. “One thing that I think is great about Williamson County, is it’s a large county, we’re growing every day, but we still have that small town, hometown feel and at the sheriff’s office we want to keep that.”

Like Williamson County, many police departments and sheriff’s offices offer a similar service, at no cost.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office also has several tips for homeowners to keep their property safe while out of town:

Use timers for lights, radios, and/or the television

Arrange for your lawn to be maintained

Have a trusted neighbor or friend pick up your mail and/or newspapers or have the services suspended while you’re away

Make sure that all doors and windows are locked

Leave a key with a trusted neighbor or friend

Never hide a key on your property

If you choose to have someone care for your property while you’re away, ensure they have emergency contact information for you

As a precaution, deputies recommend you don’t post photos about being on vacation on social media until you’re back home.

To request a home check from Williamson County deputies, and for more information, click here.

