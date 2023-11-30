Video: Police searching for 4 shoplifters who stole from 3 Murfreesboro stores

Police said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for shoplifters who allegedly stole from three different businesses in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, according to police.

Murfreesboro police said detectives are working to identify four persons of interest in recent thefts of businesses at The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, four women were caught on camera in Ulta Beauty concealing items in bags, purses, and underneath their clothing. Police said they left the store without paying.

Similar thefts were committed at Bath & Body Works and American Eagle. Police said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen.

“The women were seen getting into a newer model black GMC SUV. If you know these individuals, please contact Det. Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638,” MPD said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

