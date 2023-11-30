Video: Police searching for 4 shoplifters who stole from 3 Murfreesboro stores

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A search is underway for shoplifters who allegedly stole from three different businesses in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, according to police.

Murfreesboro police said detectives are working to identify four persons of interest in recent thefts of businesses at The Avenue on Medical Center Parkway.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, four women were caught on camera in Ulta Beauty concealing items in bags, purses, and underneath their clothing. Police said they left the store without paying.

Similar thefts were committed at Bath & Body Works and American Eagle. Police said thousands of dollars worth of items were stolen.

“The women were seen getting into a newer model black GMC SUV. If you know these individuals, please contact Det. Aaron Gonzalez at 629-201-5638,” MPD said.

Detectives are trying to identify 4 persons of interest for questioning about theft of merchandise from 3 stores at The Avenue Mall on Nov. 29. Thousands of dollars’ worth of items were stolen from Ulta, Bath & Body Works, & American Eagle. Contact Det. Gonzalez at 629-201-5638. pic.twitter.com/RAWfrO6ZOk — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) November 30, 2023

