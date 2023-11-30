Troopers rescue 15 dogs found neglected, abandoned in stolen U-Haul at truck stop

Twenty-five dogs found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot were rescued by troopers last week in Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say they rescued more than a dozen dogs that were found abandoned in a truck stop parking lot last week.

According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to a Love’s Truck Stop in the Klamath Falls area on Thanksgiving Day for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Troopers said a U-Haul had been abandoned in the parking lot for about two days and upon arrival they heard dogs barking from the back of it.

Inside the U-Haul, which had been reported stolen, troopers found seven cages with 15 dogs, including several puppies.

All of the dogs were alive but had been severely neglected, according to Oregon police.

Troopers said they located and arrested two people, 50-year-old David Eugene McMillion and 39-year-old Lisa Annette Weeks, in connection with the stolen U-Haul.

Oregon police said they also found 10 more dogs when the suspects were taken into custody.

McMillion and Weeks are facing charges that include animal abandonment, criminal mischief, unauthorized use of a vehicle and animal neglect.

The 25 dogs were turned over to the Klamath County Animal Shelter. OSP said one puppy tested positive for canine parvo.

The animals will remain at the shelter in quarantine until medically cleared.

Authorities said the dogs will then be available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust
Mysterious dog disease moves into Tennessee, veterinarian says
Mysterious dog disease found in Tennessee, veterinarian says

Latest News

Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Man cut off on interstate, forced to go to ATM during kidnapping, robbery in Nashville
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Some OPEC+ members cut oil they send to the world as they try again to boost prices
An Iranian domestically built missile is displayed in front of the portrait of the Lebanese...
House passes resolution to block Iran’s access to $6 billion from prisoner swap
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
Appeals court rules in favor of Covenant parents, allowing them in case over school shooter’s writings
In this image made from video, the National Christmas Tree hangs from a crane in front of the...
LIVE: Bidens take part in National Christmas Tree lighting