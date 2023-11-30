Teenager shot in Antioch

The 17-year-old was found shot at a Mapco on Bell Road early Thursday morning.
By Tony Garcia and Joylyn Bukovac
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives are investigating a shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital early Thursday morning in Antioch.

According to MNPD, officers were dispatched to a shooting around 4:15 a.m. at a Mapco gas station on the corner of Hickory Hollow Terrace and Bell Road.

They arrived to find a 17-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. The teenager was transported to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Detectives continue to look for witnesses and search through security footage to piece together the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

