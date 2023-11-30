TBI identifies body found in Roane County nearly 40 years ago

The TBI and Roane County Sheriff’s Office are hoping to solve the now almost 40-year-old case.
Betty Lou Wisley
Betty Lou Wisley(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing their work as part of an initiative to identify human remains from cold cases, this time identifying a woman whose body was found in Roane County in 1987.

On Aug. 29 that year, a body was found beside a dumpster in Kingston, TBI officials said Thursday. At the time, forensic anthropologists were able to determine the body was a white woman between the ages of 35 and 50, but the body had been burned after death and put beside the dumpster. She was classified as a Jane Doe after investigators failed to identify her.

In 2009, the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center gave a sample of her DNA to the FBI, continuing efforts to identify her almost 30 years later. The FBI developed a DNA profile for the woman, entering it into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, but nothing came of their efforts.

The search didn’t stop there, however. In April, the TBI and the Roane County Sheriff’s Office gave a sample of the woman’s remains to Othram Inc., a private lab that TBI works with often for genetic testing. Scientists were able to match the woman’s DNA to a relative, prompting agents to get a DNA sample from them. That sample allowed scientists to finally identify the body as Betty Lou Wisley, born on Dec. 20, 1935, originally of Clinton, MS. She was living in Knox County at the time of her death, agents found.

Now, the TBI and RCSO are looking to figure out what happened to Wisley, asking for public tips to be sent to awolff@roanesheriff.org or called in to 865-717-4722.

