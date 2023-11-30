Stolen trailer doesn’t stop charity from giving back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An area charity said they won’t be stopped from their work helping the homeless, even after a vitally important piece of their equipment was stolen.

When the Joshua Movement Outreach staff pulled into its parking lot Tuesday morning, they found the spot where they keep a trailer full of materials used to serve the homeless - empty.

“I can’t understand why anybody would steal the equipment that we have,” Outreach Pastor William LaFrance said.

Early Tuesday morning security video catches the moment thieves hooked up the trailer to a truck and drove off. Once the organization realized it was gone, they wasted no time.

“It was literally just that quick - okay, what do we got to do next? We got to find tables, we got to find everything to be able to serve tonight, because it was more about what we do and who we do it for then the fact that everything got stolen from us,” LaFrance said.

Just hours later - without the trailer or any supplies - the group was able to get enough donations and volunteers to serve it’s weekly meal.

“We just knew that it was a bump in the road and we just had to keep moving forward,” LaFrance said.

Wednesday morning police found the truck that stole the trailer - it also happened to be reported stolen. The trailer itself is still missing, but LaFrance is holding out hope it will be found.

“It’s really a key part of our ministry,” LaFrance said.

The Joshua Movement is part of the Unite Church. The non-profit organization is asking everyone to keep their eyes out for the white trailer that has “One Stone Nashville” written on the side. If you see it they ask you to call Metro Police.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.