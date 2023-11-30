Silver Alert issued for missing man in Goodlettsville
The 20-year-old suffers from a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to return home.
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for a missing man out of Goodlettsville.
The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Christopher Frankenberry, who was last seen in Goodlettsville on Wednesday but he could be in the Madison area.
Frankenberry is 5′6″ and weighs roughly 115 lbs. He suffers from a medical condition that TBI agents believe could make it difficult for him to find his own way home safely.
Anyone with knowledge of Frankenberry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.