Silver Alert issued for missing man in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search for a missing man out of Goodlettsville.

The TBI has issued a Silver Alert for 20-year-old Christopher Frankenberry, who was last seen in Goodlettsville on Wednesday but he could be in the Madison area.

Frankenberry is 5′6″ and weighs roughly 115 lbs. He suffers from a medical condition that TBI agents believe could make it difficult for him to find his own way home safely.

Anyone with knowledge of Frankenberry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Goodlettsville Police Department at 615-859-3405.

