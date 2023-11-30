New Goodwill store opening in Lebanon, 30th in Middle Tennessee

The new store is also serving as a donation center and in-store career center.
New Goodwill store opening in Lebanon, 30th in Middle Tennessee
New Goodwill store opening in Lebanon, 30th in Middle Tennessee(Goodwill)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Goodwill store is opening in Lebanon.

This retail store is the 30th in Middle Tennessee and a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the return of Goodwill to Lebanon.

This new location is at 1414 West Main Street. It is also serving as a donation center and in-store career center.

“While we lost our lease here a few years ago, we never lost our love for this community,” said Matthew Bourlakas, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. “Our mission of changing lives through education, training, and employment is needed now more than ever and our ability to provide a helping hand is made possible through our generous donors and those who shop our stores.”

This is Goodwill’s first store in Lebanon since its previous retail location on West Main Street was closed in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

Latest News

Metro Council Chambers
Last day to vote on how Metro Nashville spends participatory budget
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Man accused of kidnapping, robbing man in Nashville
Police searching for 4 shoplifters who stole from 3 Murfreesboro businesses
Video: Police searching for 4 shoplifters who stole from 3 Murfreesboro stores
Police searching for 4 shoplifters who stole from 3 Murfreesboro businesses
Police searching for 4 shoplifters who stole from 3 Murfreesboro businesses