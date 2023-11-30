New Goodwill store opening in Lebanon, 30th in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Goodwill store is opening in Lebanon.

This retail store is the 30th in Middle Tennessee and a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the return of Goodwill to Lebanon.

This new location is at 1414 West Main Street. It is also serving as a donation center and in-store career center.

“While we lost our lease here a few years ago, we never lost our love for this community,” said Matthew Bourlakas, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee. “Our mission of changing lives through education, training, and employment is needed now more than ever and our ability to provide a helping hand is made possible through our generous donors and those who shop our stores.”

This is Goodwill’s first store in Lebanon since its previous retail location on West Main Street was closed in 2018.

