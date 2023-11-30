Man accused of kidnapping, robbing man in Nashville

By Caleb Wethington
Nov. 30, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing several charges including aggravated kidnapping and robbery after police arrested him for a mid-November robbery in Nashville.

Metro Nashville police said the victim got off at the Fesslers Lane exit from I-24 on his way to work when a Nissan Maxima cut him off.

Cordarious Dashaun Clark, 29, and another man approached the victim’s car and claimed the victim damaged his Maxima. After Clark demanded the victim pay him, police said the suspects got into the victim’s car and forced him to drive to an ATM.

The victim took a photo of the Maxima’s license plate before Clark physically assaulted him. The victim’s phone was smashed and Clark took his wallet, police said. Although Clark demanded the victim to delete the photo of the license plate, it was retained on a cloud-based service.

Officers took Clark into custody Wednesday night on Norcross Driver after he was seen driving his vehicle on Murfreesboro Pike.

He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping, robbery, vandalism and evidence tampering warrants. Clark is being held in lieu of a $117,500 bond.

