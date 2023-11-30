Making Hoot n’ Holler Cookies with Rachel Hale


By Today in Nashville
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hale’s Kitchen’s Hoot n’ Holler Cookies

Recipe makes 12 cookies.

Cookie Ingredients:
  • 1 ¼ cups almond flour
  • ¼ cup coconut flour
  • 2 eggs
  • ¼ cup ghee
  • ¼ cup coconut oil
  • 1tsp baking soda
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup date sugar
  • ¼ cup maple syrup
  • 1 cup chopped pecans
Maple Glaze Ingredients:
  • 2 tbsp coconut butter
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup
  • ½ tsp coconut oil
Instructions:
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper
  2. Add ghee and coconut oil to a large mixing bowl or KitchenAid. Once combined, add date sugar, then mix in maple syrup, and then mix in the two eggs.
  3. Mix dry ingredients in separate bowl.
  4. Fold in dry ingredients to wet mixture.
  5. Once combined, mix in pecans.
  6. Cover mixing bowl and place in fridge for at least 20 minutes.
  7. Then, use a cookie scoop to scoop dough. Use your hands to roll dough into balls that are 1.5 inches in diameter. Place balls of dough at least 2 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Gently press down on each cookie.
  8. Place in oven for 10 minutes.
  9. Remove from oven and let cookies cool for 3 minutes on pan before removing to a wire rack to cool.
Glaze:
  1. Combine ingredients in a small microwave safe dish. Microwave in 20 second increments, stopping to stir between each. Microwave until melted.
  2. Lastly, drizzle glaze over cooled cookies. Glaze will harden after sitting at room temperature.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

