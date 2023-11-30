Making Hoot n’ Holler Cookies with Rachel Hale

Recipe makes 12 cookies.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Add ghee and coconut oil to a large mixing bowl or KitchenAid. Once combined, add date sugar, then mix in maple syrup, and then mix in the two eggs.

Mix dry ingredients in separate bowl.

Fold in dry ingredients to wet mixture.

Once combined, mix in pecans.

Cover mixing bowl and place in fridge for at least 20 minutes.

Then, use a cookie scoop to scoop dough. Use your hands to roll dough into balls that are 1.5 inches in diameter. Place balls of dough at least 2 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Gently press down on each cookie.

Place in oven for 10 minutes.