Making Hoot n’ Holler Cookies with Rachel Hale
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Hale’s Kitchen’s Hoot n’ Holler Cookies
Recipe makes 12 cookies.
Cookie Ingredients:
- 1 ¼ cups almond flour
- ¼ cup coconut flour
- 2 eggs
- ¼ cup ghee
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- 1tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- ¼ cup date sugar
- ¼ cup maple syrup
- 1 cup chopped pecans
Maple Glaze Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp coconut butter
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- ½ tsp coconut oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and line a baking sheet with parchment paper
- Add ghee and coconut oil to a large mixing bowl or KitchenAid. Once combined, add date sugar, then mix in maple syrup, and then mix in the two eggs.
- Mix dry ingredients in separate bowl.
- Fold in dry ingredients to wet mixture.
- Once combined, mix in pecans.
- Cover mixing bowl and place in fridge for at least 20 minutes.
- Then, use a cookie scoop to scoop dough. Use your hands to roll dough into balls that are 1.5 inches in diameter. Place balls of dough at least 2 inches apart on parchment lined baking sheet. Gently press down on each cookie.
- Place in oven for 10 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let cookies cool for 3 minutes on pan before removing to a wire rack to cool.
Glaze:
- Combine ingredients in a small microwave safe dish. Microwave in 20 second increments, stopping to stir between each. Microwave until melted.
- Lastly, drizzle glaze over cooled cookies. Glaze will harden after sitting at room temperature.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.