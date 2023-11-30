Lucky man ‘just about passed out’ after winning $5M on lottery scratch-off

Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000...
Lottery officials said Tracy Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia kept quiet and was seemingly shellshocked when he realized the lottery scratch-off ticket he held in his hands was worth $5 million.

“I just about passed out,” Tracy Naff later told officials with the Virginia Lottery.

Neff picked up a 100X the Money ticket while at the Black Diamond Market convenient store in Pennington Gap.

He scratched the ticket while he was still in the store and kept to himself after he saw he’d won.

Lottery officials said Neff chose to take home the one-time cash option of $3,125,000 before taxes.

This was the first of three top prizes claimed in the 100X the Money scratcher game that features prizes ranging from $30 to $5 million, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The chances of winning the $5 million prize are 1 in 2,652,000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

Latest News

2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
2 Nevada State Police troopers struck, killed on Las Vegas freeway
Boston police are investigating after up to 138 packages were stolen from an apartment...
Thieves steal 138 packages from apartment building’s mailroom
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Police say Bills LB Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting a pregnant woman
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma executes man who claimed self-defense in a 2001 double killing
The embattled New York lawmaker calls the vote to expel him 'bullying.' (Source: CNN/Pool)
Santos responds to expulsion threat