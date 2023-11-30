Last day to vote on how Metro Nashville spends participatory budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Do you want a say on how the Metro Nashville Government spends money?

Well, Thursday, Nov. 30 is the last day to make your voice heard.

Metro Nashville’s Participatory Budget gives communities a chance to decide collectively how government money is spent.

Voting is ending on Nov. 30 and in December, the votes will be counted and in the new year, Metro will implement the voted-on projects.

“The process is simple: craft infrastructure improvement or project ideas and then vote on which ideas to invest in for your neighborhood,” Metro Nashville said.

To learn more about Participatory Budgeting, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.