Kelly Clarkson to perform at Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSMV) - A little more Christmas spirit will enter the streets of New York City.

At 6:30 p.m. between 49th and 50th streets, crews will light up the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

Kelly Clarkson will host and perform live during the 91st celebration this year. According to NBC, this will mark 20 years since her first “Christmas in Rockafeller Center” performance.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. Central.

Clarkson will be joined by Cher, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer and the Radio City Rockettes, among others.

The tree lighting has been a tradition for more than eight decades after workers first bought a 20-foot tall tree in December 1931.

This year’s tree is a Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York. According to NBC, the tree is more than 80 years old and is four times taller than the original in 1931. The tree stands at 80-feet tall and 43-feet wide.

The tree arrived at the Rockafeller Plaza on Nov. 11. Since then it has been decorated with more than 50,000 lights and is crowned by a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.

