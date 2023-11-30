Kelly Clarkson to perform at Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center

This will mark 20 years since her first “Christmas in Rockafeller Center” performance.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSMV) - A little more Christmas spirit will enter the streets of New York City.

At 6:30 p.m. between 49th and 50th streets, crews will light up the Christmas tree at the Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

Kelly Clarkson will host and perform live during the 91st celebration this year. According to NBC, this will mark 20 years since her first “Christmas in Rockafeller Center” performance.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. Central.

Clarkson will be joined by Cher, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer and the Radio City Rockettes, among others.

The tree lighting has been a tradition for more than eight decades after workers first bought a 20-foot tall tree in December 1931.

This year’s tree is a Norway Spruce from Vestal, New York. According to NBC, the tree is more than 80 years old and is four times taller than the original in 1931. The tree stands at 80-feet tall and 43-feet wide.

The tree arrived at the Rockafeller Plaza on Nov. 11. Since then it has been decorated with more than 50,000 lights and is crowned by a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies offer free home checks when you're on vacation.
Williamson County deputies offer home checks when you’re out of town
Joshua Movement's trailer used to serve the homeless stolen
Stolen trailer doesn’t stop charity from giving back
Police vehicle
6 Davidson County residents facing slew of federal drug trafficking, gun charges
Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?
Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?