Jasper man faces child sex abuse charges

A TBI investigation determined the man to be in possession of child sexual abuse material.
John Harley Hobb, age 38.
John Harley Hobb, age 38.(TBI)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to a Marion County man being charged with a child sex crime.

According to the TBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had information on 38-year-old John Harley Dobbs and suspected him of possessing sexual child abuse material. The information was shared with the TBI, and agents began investigating Dobbs on November 21.

The investigation discovered that Dobbs was in possession of sexually explicit material of a child and secured a warrant.

Dobbs was being held at the Marion County Jail for an unrelated charge when detectives charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The TBI suspects there may be additional victims in the case against Dobbs.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust

Latest News

A TBI investigation has led to a Marion County man being charged with a child sex crime.
Marion County man facing child sex abuse charges
Christopher Frankenberry, 20.
Silver Alert issued for missing man in Goodlettsville
A teenager was found shot at a Mapco in Antioch early Thursday morning.
Teenager shot in Antioch
Christopher Frankenberry has a medical condition.
Silver Alert issued for man in Goodlettsville