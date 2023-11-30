Jasper man faces child sex abuse charges

JASPER, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has led to a Marion County man being charged with a child sex crime.

According to the TBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had information on 38-year-old John Harley Dobbs and suspected him of possessing sexual child abuse material. The information was shared with the TBI, and agents began investigating Dobbs on November 21.

The investigation discovered that Dobbs was in possession of sexually explicit material of a child and secured a warrant.

Dobbs was being held at the Marion County Jail for an unrelated charge when detectives charged him with sexual exploitation of a minor.

The TBI suspects there may be additional victims in the case against Dobbs.

