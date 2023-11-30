First Alert Forecast: Rain returns tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The rain system tonight and early tomorrow will drop around 1/3″ - 1/2″ of rain.

TODAY, TONIGHT, & TOMORROW:

Clouds will increase this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low-mid 60s as a light south breeze continues.

That breeze will actually strengthen some tonight. It’ll remain mild until rain arrives. Then, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s.

Expect rain to arrive around 8 pm along the Tennessee River. Rain should develop around Nashville by 10:30 pm or so. It’ll be after midnight for the Cumberland Plateau. This system will drop 1/3″ to 1/2″ of rain over most of the area.

A few showers will linger into Friday. While the balance of the day will be mostly cloudy, a few sunny breaks will be possible by late afternoon. Like on Thursday, it’ll remain breezy and mild.

Rain moves into Nashville tonight. A chance for showers lingers through the weekend, diminishing in time. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

More clouds are likely Saturday. There will be a period of rain over southeastern Middle Tennessee that extends northwestward all the way up to a line from Gallatin, to Nashville, to Centerville. That means that if you’re around Nashville, there will be a few showers to contend with. However, northwestern parts of the Mid State through southwest Kentucky will stay dry.

Sunday looks largely dry, although there’s still a 20% passing sprinkle or shower chance.

NEXT WEEK:

We can’t rule out another sprinkle/shower on Monday.

Tuesday looks seasonable.

Wednesday will be cooler.

Thursday will be seasonable once again.

