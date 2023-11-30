First Alert Forecast: Rain moves in overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Showers return to the MidState tonight and last through the weekend along with slightly warmer temperatures.

This afternoon looks to be very pleasant featuring a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures climbing into the low 60s. Late tonight, some much needed rain will being to develop from the west and track east into Friday morning. Most of the MidState will get the rain overnight with areas east of I-65 seeing showers for the morning commute tomorrow.

Temperatures will start out in the low 40s tomorrow morning with afternoon highs reaching the low 60s again. A few off and on sprinkles could be possible, but we’ll see mostly dry conditions with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. More rain showers develop again late Friday into Saturday morning.

The rain looks to stick around through the weekend. Most of the rain on Saturday will be during the morning hours. However, just like Friday, we could see a few sprinkles throughout the day. Another round of rain moves in Sunday morning, too. Temperatures this weekend will be in the low 60s with lows in the low 50s.

We dry out and cool back down to more average temperatures by early next week. Temperatures will be back in the mid to upper 50s Monday and Tuesday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be back in the upper 30s.

