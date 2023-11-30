Expect traffic delays at Nashville Airport to start December

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re traveling to the Nashville International Airport this weekend expect traffic delays.

BNA said starting Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 4 at 4 a.m., there will be lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions.

The closure is for Tennessee Department of Transportation operations. BNA said that one lane will remain open at all times.

“If you’re traveling to BNA, please plan extra time accordingly.”

📣 FYI: Beginning Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 4 at 4 a.m., there will be lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions for TDOT operations. One lane will remain open at all times. If you're traveling to BNA, please plan extra time accordingly. pic.twitter.com/1E4Amq86ES — Fly Nashville (@Fly_Nashville) November 30, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.