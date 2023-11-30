Expect traffic delays at Nashville Airport to start December
“If you’re traveling to BNA, please plan extra time accordingly.”
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If you’re traveling to the Nashville International Airport this weekend expect traffic delays.
BNA said starting Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 4 at 4 a.m., there will be lane closures on Donelson Pike in both directions.
The closure is for Tennessee Department of Transportation operations. BNA said that one lane will remain open at all times.
