Clarksville family left ‘homeless’ after fire destroys home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is in desperate need of help after their home caught fire yesterday and they had to leave everything behind.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire at a home on Cave Street. Once they got there, it was filled with heavy smoke and fire.

Despite the sight, everyone was able to make it out safely. Fire investigators have determined that the fire was an accident and started because a power strip was overloaded.

Meanwhile, the family says they have lost everything.

“My heart is broken,” said homeowner Victoria Hancock. “I wanna cry ‘cause I’m scared they’re gonna say our house is a total loss then we have to start all over. It’s just really hard. Almost like a panic because we’re homeless.”

As a result of the fire, some in Clarksville have decided to step up and support this family by collecting donations, which they say goes a long way.

“They have been offering clothes and stuff. The Red Cross did step in a little but we still need lots of stuff,” Hancock said.

If you would like to help the family with their recovery, a GoFundMe has been set up on their behalf.

