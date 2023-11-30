Clarksville family left ‘homeless’ after fire destroys home

A Clarksville family is picking up the pieces after a fire destroyed their home
WSMV4's Jordan James reports.
By Jordan James
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville family is in desperate need of help after their home caught fire yesterday and they had to leave everything behind.

Clarksville Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire at a home on Cave Street. Once they got there, it was filled with heavy smoke and fire.

Despite the sight, everyone was able to make it out safely. Fire investigators have determined that the fire was an accident and started because a power strip was overloaded.

Meanwhile, the family says they have lost everything.

“My heart is broken,” said homeowner Victoria Hancock. “I wanna cry ‘cause I’m scared they’re gonna say our house is a total loss then we have to start all over. It’s just really hard. Almost like a panic because we’re homeless.”

As a result of the fire, some in Clarksville have decided to step up and support this family by collecting donations, which they say goes a long way.

“They have been offering clothes and stuff. The Red Cross did step in a little but we still need lots of stuff,” Hancock said.

If you would like to help the family with their recovery, a GoFundMe has been set up on their behalf.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

Metro school awarded for cutting down absences
Clarksville family loses home after fire
Clarksville family loses home after fire
Firefighters rescue person from grain bin
Man wanted for Jefferson Street shooting