BNA holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport (BNA) is getting more festive for the holidays.

On Thursday afternoon, BNA will have an inaugural tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the 2023 holiday season.

The lighting ceremony will include live music, holiday carolers and special gift giveaways.

The President and CEO of BNA, Doug Kreulen is also expected to make an announcement.

