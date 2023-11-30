BNA holds inaugural tree lighting ceremony

The ceremony will include live music and special gift giveaways.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville International Airport (BNA) is getting more festive for the holidays.

On Thursday afternoon, BNA will have an inaugural tree-lighting ceremony to kick off the 2023 holiday season.

The lighting ceremony will include live music, holiday carolers and special gift giveaways.

The President and CEO of BNA, Doug Kreulen is also expected to make an announcement.

