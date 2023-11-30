Appeals court rules in favor of Covenant parents, allowing them in case over school shooter’s writings

The Tennessee Court of Appeals made the ruling Thursday.
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school is the site where a deadly shooting in March took the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults.(George Walker IV | AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The court of appeals has ruled that the Covenant School parents are allowed to intervene and speak to the court about the release of the shooter’s writings.

The families of members of The Covenant School have been waiting for months for this ruling in the lawsuit over the release of the shooter’s writings. The Tennessee Court of Appeals made the ruling Thursday.

They’re concerned there is information in the writings about the school’s security and possibly some information about students. This ruling also pertains to the school and church being allowed in the case.

The case will now go back to a Nashville judge.

That judge, I’Ashea Myles, will hear the parents arguments and decide if any of the writings will be released.

You can read the decision in its entirety below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

