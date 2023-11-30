6 Davidson County residents facing slew of federal drug trafficking, gun charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six Davidson County residents are facing a slew of federal drug trafficking and firearms charges following a joint investigation by federal and Tennessee law enforcement agencies, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

District Attorney Henry C. Leventis said the indictment is charging Julius Johnson, 40, Amber Shadonna Johnson, 42, David Marsh, 54, Antonio Jumper, 44, Archie Henry, 38, and Eldred Howard, 37, with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana.

Julius Johnson, Amber Shadonna Johnson, and Eldred Howard are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

In April 2023, officers executed search warrants on several locations throughout Nashville, including a North Nashville home where large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine were recovered.

The investigation led to the seizure of the following:

2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine

600 grams of fentanyl

200 grams of cocaine

45 grams of marijuana

4 firearms

“This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.”

