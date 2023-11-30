6 Davidson County residents facing slew of federal drug trafficking, gun charges

In April 2023, officers executed search warrants on several locations throughout Nashville, including a North Nashville home where large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine were recovered.
Police vehicle
Police vehicle(WTVG)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Six Davidson County residents are facing a slew of federal drug trafficking and firearms charges following a joint investigation by federal and Tennessee law enforcement agencies, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

District Attorney Henry C. Leventis said the indictment is charging Julius Johnson, 40, Amber Shadonna Johnson, 42, David Marsh, 54, Antonio Jumper, 44, Archie Henry, 38, and Eldred Howard, 37, with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana.

Julius Johnson, Amber Shadonna Johnson, and Eldred Howard are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Related Coverage:
More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

In April 2023, officers executed search warrants on several locations throughout Nashville, including a North Nashville home where large quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine were recovered.

The investigation led to the seizure of the following:

  • 2.2 kilograms of methamphetamine
  • 600 grams of fentanyl
  • 200 grams of cocaine
  • 45 grams of marijuana
  • 4 firearms

“This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.”

Federal indictment charges six Davidson County residents with drug trafficking and firearms offenses NASHVILLE – A...

Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies offer free home checks when you're on vacation.
Williamson County deputies offer home checks when you’re out of town
Joshua Movement's trailer used to serve the homeless stolen
Stolen trailer doesn’t stop charity from giving back
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Kelly Clarkson to perform at Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center
Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?
Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?