Witness: ‘Those are not fireworks. Get down!’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Patricia Hill’s daughter asked her mom about what she thought was fireworks at the Cayce Homes Apartments on Monday night.

“Boom, boom, boom, and my little girl told me, ‘Mama, there are fireworks,’ and I said, ‘No, those are not fireworks. Get down!” Hill said.

The sound of around 10 gunshots left people concerned. Three people were shot at the result of the gunfire. Two men who were arguing and a woman who had pulled over for directions on South Seventh Street

“I was in shock really bad,” Hill said.

Hill heard people arguing and even more gun shots moments later.

Metro Nashville Police said two men - Anthony Caldwell, 25, and Malik Bradford, 26, were shooting at each other on South Seventh Street after they discovered they were dating the same woman.

Bradford, who was in the woman’s apartment when Caldwell arrived, was shot multiple times and was found by police outside the apartment. Caldwell was shot in the leg and drove to 39th Avenue North where he called 911 to say he had been shot in the leg.

“I heard the man say help, help, but I was in shock. I couldn’t do anything,” Hill said.

Metro Nashville Police said Bradford was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. Caldwell was also taken to Vanderbilt for treatment.

A stray shot hit a 30-year-old woman who had just pulled over for directions after taking the wrong turn going to a friend’s house. She drove away from Cayce Homes to Nissan Stadium where she sought help. She was treated and released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Tuesday.

“It’s crazy. People don’t care,” Hill said.

Hill walked outside to find Bradford lying on the ground.

“I offered them the towels right there, they put it on him, but I guess they took it off,” Hill said.

Police said Caldwell admitted to police he drew his gun and exchanged shots with Bradford.

“You aren’t even safe in the house either, so I don’t know,” Hill said.

Police said detectives have not spoken to Bradford due to his injuries. Charges in relation to the gunfire are pending the completion of the investigation and a review by the District Attorney’s Office.

