NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Winterizing your crawl space can keep your house warm this winter

It’s cold outside for certain, but it doesn’t need to be cold inside your home too. Your crawl space may have your HVAC system working overtime.

Properly preparing your crawl space can make your home more comfortable this winter while saving you money at the same time.

Temperatures will continue to fall on average over the next several months which can have negative impacts on your crawl space such as making your floors cold, lowering air quality, increasing your heating bill, and increasing moisture build up which can lead to mold growth.

The stack effect can impact your homes energy efficiency in the winter. As warm air in the home rises, a vacuum is created that draws in cold air from the crawl space and releases it into your home.

The stack effect can cause your heat to kick on more often with can increase your electricity bill.

To winterize your crawl space, try out these tips:

Following these steps to winterize your crawl space can save you money and keep your house warm this winter.

