Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?

The airport opened the parking lot earlier this year to help relieve traffic, however, few people were using it.
WSMV4's Marissa Sulek reports.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting Friday, Nashville International Airport (BNA) will offer drivers free short-term parking to help alleviate traffic. But is it enough?

It should be easy and smooth to get around BNA. But as drivers have seen close to the holidays, there are long lines around the terminal and getting off I-40.

That’s why BNA will now offer free 30-minute parking in Terminal Garages 1 and 2; after that, the rate will go up $5 or $10.

“I know there are times I would use it,” said driver Margie Roher. “I try and get here so I have my timing arranged almost perfectly.”

WSMV4 spoke with Roher at BNA’s new cell lot off Murfreesboro Pike. The airport opened the location earlier this year to relieve traffic, but few people were using it Wednesday.

“The problem is when we get to the terminal those of us who use the phone lot get over to the terminal and everybody is going so slow that we still have the major jams at the terminal,” said Roher.

WSMV4 brought these concerns to Stacey Nickens Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing at BNA.

“Do you think that short-term parking is enough to alleviate all the traffic problems?” asked WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek.

“Well, that’s our goal,” Nickens said. “We believe we can take people from the curbside who are waiting on loved ones if they know they can wait in the garage for free for thirty minutes.”

Nickens believes the proximity of the garages will be more enticing than the lot on Murfreesboro Pike, which they will still offer.

“We believe because it’s at the terminal people will use it more frequently probably than they use our cell lot,” said Nickens. “But we are really proud of our cell lot and our offerings in that area.”

Roher says she agrees.

“Certainly, I’d rather park in the short term at the airport than drive over here because there are times it takes me 10 to 15 minutes to get to the terminal from here,” she said.

Roher hopes this new initiative will help drivers like her just before the holiday season.

BNA said they are expanding airport roads around the airport from three to six lanes. They are also adding another lane at the entrance to go from one to two lanes.

The airport is also working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to expedite the realignment of Donelson Pike near the airport.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies offer free home checks when you're on vacation.
Williamson County deputies offer home checks when you’re out of town
Joshua Movement's trailer used to serve the homeless stolen
Stolen trailer doesn’t stop charity from giving back
Police vehicle
6 Davidson County residents facing slew of federal drug trafficking, gun charges
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Kelly Clarkson to perform at Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center