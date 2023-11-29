Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Starting Friday, Nashville International Airport (BNA) will offer drivers free short-term parking to help alleviate traffic. But is it enough?

It should be easy and smooth to get around BNA. But as drivers have seen close to the holidays, there are long lines around the terminal and getting off I-40.

That’s why BNA will now offer free 30-minute parking in Terminal Garages 1 and 2; after that, the rate will go up $5 or $10.

“I know there are times I would use it,” said driver Margie Roher. “I try and get here so I have my timing arranged almost perfectly.”

WSMV4 spoke with Roher at BNA’s new cell lot off Murfreesboro Pike. The airport opened the location earlier this year to relieve traffic, but few people were using it Wednesday.

“The problem is when we get to the terminal those of us who use the phone lot get over to the terminal and everybody is going so slow that we still have the major jams at the terminal,” said Roher.

WSMV4 brought these concerns to Stacey Nickens Vice President of Corporate Communications and Marketing at BNA.

“Do you think that short-term parking is enough to alleviate all the traffic problems?” asked WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek.

“Well, that’s our goal,” Nickens said. “We believe we can take people from the curbside who are waiting on loved ones if they know they can wait in the garage for free for thirty minutes.”

Nickens believes the proximity of the garages will be more enticing than the lot on Murfreesboro Pike, which they will still offer.

“We believe because it’s at the terminal people will use it more frequently probably than they use our cell lot,” said Nickens. “But we are really proud of our cell lot and our offerings in that area.”

Roher says she agrees.

“Certainly, I’d rather park in the short term at the airport than drive over here because there are times it takes me 10 to 15 minutes to get to the terminal from here,” she said.

Roher hopes this new initiative will help drivers like her just before the holiday season.

BNA said they are expanding airport roads around the airport from three to six lanes. They are also adding another lane at the entrance to go from one to two lanes.

The airport is also working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) to expedite the realignment of Donelson Pike near the airport.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.