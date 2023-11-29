TSU featured in Coca-Cola college football commercial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State University made a cameo in a commercial aired nationwide.

The Coca-Cola Zero Sugar advertisement “Scream” showcases fans cheering for their respective collegiate football teams. TSU is the only historically Black university (HBCU) featured in the commercial.

“We are honored that this corporate giant included TSU in the campaign and for the attention it is bringing our institution,” TSU President Glenda Glover said. “We have been committed to elevating our brand, and being a part of the commercial continues that effort.”

TSU’s feature showcases five students decked out in Tennessee State Tigers gear gathered in front of a laptop to watch the game. Other variations include students and fans from schools like the University of Georiga and Clemson watching on television, live in the stands, on livestream, and listening on the radio.

Coca-Cola said the concept was to show that being an active fan is hard, or “thirsty,” work.

The commercial can be seen during nationally televised collegiate games.

