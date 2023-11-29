Teen suspected of 14 car burglaries arrested in Clarksville

The burglaries were committed in the Gratton Road, Highgrove Road and Racker Drive areas.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager suspected of committing 14 vehicle burglaries in Clarksville has been arrested, according to Clarksville police.

Police said following an investigation into several vehicle burglaries over the last month, they arrested 18-year-old William “CJ” Barton.

Barton was arrested Tuesday and has a bond of $150,000. The burglaries were committed in the Gratton Road, Highgrove Road and Racker Drive areas.

“The Clarksville Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of locking your vehicle, securing valuables and firearms, and take your key or key fob with you. We continue to advocate the message to ‘Park Smart,’ being a victim of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary is avoidable and preventable in most instances,” CPD said.

If you have any additional information or video footage, you’re asked to contact Detective Weber at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5739.

If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

Grain bin rescue underway at Lawrence County farm
Grain bin rescue underway at Lawrence County farm
A recent study conducted by the BBB showed a 50% uptick in reported gift card scams in 2023...
Buying gift cards? Here’s how to avoid being scammed this holiday season
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
BNA's free and reduced parking