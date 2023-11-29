Teen suspected of 14 car burglaries arrested in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager suspected of committing 14 vehicle burglaries in Clarksville has been arrested, according to Clarksville police.

Police said following an investigation into several vehicle burglaries over the last month, they arrested 18-year-old William “CJ” Barton.

Barton was arrested Tuesday and has a bond of $150,000. The burglaries were committed in the Gratton Road, Highgrove Road and Racker Drive areas.

“The Clarksville Police Department would like to emphasize the importance of locking your vehicle, securing valuables and firearms, and take your key or key fob with you. We continue to advocate the message to ‘Park Smart,’ being a victim of vehicle theft and vehicle burglary is avoidable and preventable in most instances,” CPD said.

If you have any additional information or video footage, you’re asked to contact Detective Weber at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5739.

If you’d like to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.