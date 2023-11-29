Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot

Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers
Generic photo of Metro Nashville Police Department cruisers(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a 66-year-old woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Tuesday afternoon.

Stone is accused of taking the car at gunpoint from the woman in the Kroger parking lot on Charlotte Pike.

Metro Nashville Police said Corey Stone, 18, was arrested after detectives spotted the stolen Nissan Rogue at Cheatham Place Homes. Police said he lead officers on a 15-minute long pursuit, hitting multiple parked cars and tossing a pistol from the car before his eventual arrest.

Police said Stone also tried to steal a car from someone at the Planet Fitness on Charlotte Pike earlier in the day, but the victim scared him away.

Bond for Stone has been set at $86,000.

Corye Stone, 18, is now jailed for this afternoon's carjacking at gunpoint of a 66 yr old woman in the Kroger parking lot on Charlotte Pike. Detectives spotted the stolen Nissan Rogue an hour later in Cheatham Pl Homes. Stone tossed a pistol during the pursuit. Bond set at $86k. pic.twitter.com/TtGZp1k9yI

— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2023

