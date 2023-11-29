Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
Corey Stone is accused of taking the car at gunpoint in the parking lot of Kroger on Charlotte Pike.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teen has been arrested in connection with the carjacking of a 66-year-old woman in the parking lot of a grocery store on Tuesday afternoon.
Stone is accused of taking the car at gunpoint from the woman in the Kroger parking lot on Charlotte Pike.
Metro Nashville Police said Corey Stone, 18, was arrested after detectives spotted the stolen Nissan Rogue at Cheatham Place Homes. Police said he lead officers on a 15-minute long pursuit, hitting multiple parked cars and tossing a pistol from the car before his eventual arrest.
Police said Stone also tried to steal a car from someone at the Planet Fitness on Charlotte Pike earlier in the day, but the victim scared him away.
Bond for Stone has been set at $86,000.
