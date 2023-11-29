Suspect at large after allegedly shooting his ex’s new boyfriend after breaking into North Nashville home

Police said both the victim and Morehead’s ex-girlfriend returned fire, but didn’t appear to have hit him as he fled.
Man shot his ex’s new boyfriend after breaking into North Nashville home
Man shot his ex’s new boyfriend after breaking into North Nashville home(Metro Police)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is wanted after police say he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend’s home and shot him Wednesday morning in North Nashville.

Metro Nashville police are searching for 30-year-old Damarquis Morehead after he broke into a home and shot the man in the hip at about 8:45 a.m.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment; the woman was uninjured.

Morehead has three outstanding warrants from last week involving his ex.

“Morehead now faces an additional three charges, two for aggravated assault and one for especially aggravated burglary, as a result of today’s shooting. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463,” MNPD said.

