Spring Hill police searching for ‘grinches’ destroying holiday decorations

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Spring Hill police say they’re following multiple leads after a series of vandalism. Some neighbors are concerned and even rethinking their Christmas decorations after people were caught on camera destroying things.

You can see one of the suspects on a doorbell camera video, “Ho. Ho. Ho. Merry Christmas, ”as the suspect throws a pumpkin into the ground.

“I was just surprised how brazen somebody would be to go right up to somebody’s porch in front of a camera and not care about it, have no regard for people’s property and that they were on camera,” Molly Green said. “I just don’t understand not caring about your neighbor and their property and their belongings. I don’t understand that.”

When Green saw the video in her neighbors app she immediately showed her teenaged son.

“If you hear about this, you know anyone at school bragging about it, you need to tell somebody,” Green told her son after showing him the video.

The incidents happened in the Burtonwood and Dakota Pointe neighborhoods last week.

Police said the suspects reportedly targeted holiday décor and inflatables.

Green said she hopes her neighborhood continues to be the safe and happy place she knows it has.

”Everybody kind of helps each other out and watches out for each other,” Green said. “That’s why I was so surprised that it was on my neighborhood page that this was happening.”

The Spring Hill Police Department suggests residents watch out for suspicious behavior and children out late at night. and report this activity to the police department.

