Spotify Wrapped: Country star dominates Nashville’s 2023 music streaming

In Nashville, the top songs streamed were dominated by Morgan Wallen.
The One Night at a Time tour adds 10 shows in 2024.
The One Night at a Time tour adds 10 shows in 2024.(Matt Paskert | Big Loud Records)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A certain country music star dominated Music City’s streaming in 2023, according to Spotify’s Wrapped Mapped.

Spotify released its 2023 Wrapped on Wednesday, listing the top 10 global artists, songs, and albums of the year.

Taylor Swift is Spotify’s No. 1 global artist of 2023, with more than 26 billion streams this year.

She also is the top artist in the United States, as well as having several albums and songs in the top 10.

In Nashville, the top songs streamed were dominated by Morgan Wallen, who held the No. 1, 2 and 5 spot, with Zach Bryan and SZA holding No. 3 and 4.

“We also know that listening habits are largely shaped by the people and places around us. So this year for 2023 Spotify Wrapped, we’re celebrating these communities by highlighting local streaming trends from markets around the world,” Spotify said.

Spotify Wrapped: Country star dominates Nashville’s 2023 music streaming
Spotify Wrapped: Country star dominates Nashville’s 2023 music streaming(Spotify)

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is the top global song of the year, with more than 1.6 billion streams. (Spotify via CNN Newsource)

Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is the top global album of the year.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” took the top spot for global podcast of the year.

Spotify users can now access their own 2023 Wrapped, where they can see the yearly metrics of their top artists, albums, songs, and podcasts.

Here are the complete lists from Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

1. Taylor Swift

2. Bad Bunny

3. The Weeknd

4. Drake

5. Peso Pluma

6. Feid

7. Travis Scott

8. SZA

9. Karol G

10. Lana Del Rey

Most-Streamed Artists in the U.S.

1. Taylor Swift

2. Drake

3. Morgan Wallen

4. The Weeknd

5. Bad Bunny

6. 21 Savage

7. SZA

8. Zach Bryan

9. Kanye West

10. Peso Pluma

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

1. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

4. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook

5. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

8. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

9. “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ by Bizarrap, Shakira

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Songs in the U.S.

1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

2. “Kill Bill” by SZA

3. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

4. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

5. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2″ by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

6. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

7. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

8. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

9. “Creepin’ (with The Weeknd & 21 Savage)” by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage

10. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

1. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

2. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

3. “SOS” by SZA

4. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

5. “MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO” by KAROL G

6. “One Thing At A Time” by Morgan Wallen

7. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

8. “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin

9. “GÉNESIS” by Peso Pluma

10. “Harry’s House” by Harry Styles

Most-Streamed Albums in the U.S.

1. “One Thing At A Time” by Morgan Wallen

2. “SOS” by SZA

3. “Midnights” by Taylor Swift

4. “HEROES & VILLAINS” by Metro Boomin

5. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen

6. “Lover” by Taylor Swift

7. “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny

8. “folklore” by Taylor Swift

9. “GÉNESIS” by Peso Pluma

10. “Starboy” by The Weeknd

Top Podcasts Globally

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Huberman Lab”

4. “anything goes with emma chamberlain”

5. “On Purpose with Jay Shetty”

6. “Crime Junkie”

7. “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von”

8. “Serial Killers”

9. “The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett”

10. “TED Talks Daily”

Top Podcasts in the U.S.

1. “The Joe Rogan Experience”

2. “Call Her Daddy”

3. “Crime Junkie”

4. “This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von”

5. “The Daily”

6. “Huberman Lab”

7. “Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard”

8. “SmartLess”

9. “Up First”

10. “anything goes with emma chamberlain”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating
(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

Latest News

Man crushed to death at Nashville recycling center 20 years ago remains unidentified
Man crushed to death at Nashville recycling center nearly 20 years ago remains unidentified
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Felon arrested with 1-year-old in car with large amounts of illicit drugs
Police said one man was shot and killed inside a North Nashville 7 Eleven on Tuesday, Nov. 6,...
New charges for man accused in deadly 7-Eleven shooting
Murfreesboro Police said a man was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of Kelton's Hardware...
Murfreesboro hardware store stabbing suspects arrested after police chase