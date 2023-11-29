Shoplifter wanted for attacking officer with bear spray at TJ Maxx arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 25-year-old shoplifter wanted for assaulting a Clarksville police sergeant with bear spray in October was arrested in Lebanon on Sunday after attempting to steal items from a Hibbett Sports Store.

Clarksville police said Daniell Pitt is currently in the Wilson County jail and has pending charges in several different jurisdictions and will eventually be extradited to Clarksville.

On Oct. 9 police responded Monday to the TJ Maxx in Clarksville, 2724 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., after a group of women were reported to be shoplifting from the store.

A Clarksville Police Department sergeant approached the women in the parking lot, and one of them, allegedly Pitt, sprayed him with bear spray before running away from the scene.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.