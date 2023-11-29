Shoplifter wanted for attacking officer with bear spray at TJ Maxx arrested

On Oct. 9 police responded Monday to a TJ Maxx in Clarksville after a group of women were reported to be shoplifting from the store.
A shoplifter was accused of spraying a Clarksville police sergeant with bear spray.
A shoplifter was accused of spraying a Clarksville police sergeant with bear spray.(Clarksville PD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 25-year-old shoplifter wanted for assaulting a Clarksville police sergeant with bear spray in October was arrested in Lebanon on Sunday after attempting to steal items from a Hibbett Sports Store.

Clarksville police said Daniell Pitt is currently in the Wilson County jail and has pending charges in several different jurisdictions and will eventually be extradited to Clarksville.

Previous Coverage:
TJ Maxx shoplifter sprayed officer in face with bear spray, police say

On Oct. 9 police responded Monday to the TJ Maxx in Clarksville, 2724 Wilma Rudolph Blvd., after a group of women were reported to be shoplifting from the store.

A Clarksville Police Department sergeant approached the women in the parking lot, and one of them, allegedly Pitt, sprayed him with bear spray before running away from the scene.

