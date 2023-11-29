Report: Roadway violence surges in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A recent report reveals Tennessee is among the states with the highest rate of people shot in road rage incidents, with findings calculated from 2022.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonprofit advocating for gun control and against gun violence, released the report earlier this year, claiming road rage shootings have continued to surge across the country. Though no region was immune, some states, including Tennessee, showed higher rates of road rage-related shooting victims.

New Mexico, Arizona, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Wisconsin ranked in the top five states with the highest rate of people shot in road rage incidents, according to the report. Tennessee ranked fourth among all 50 states.

The report says per one million residents, Tennessee saw 3.64 people shot in road rage shootings recorded in 2022.

The southern region of the United States sees the highest rate of victimization from road rage shootings, according to the report, which states weaker gun laws could be a potential factor. In Everytown’s 2023 Gun Law rankings, Tennessee takes 29th in the order of strongest to weakest.

In 2022, someone was injured or killed in a road rage shooting, on average, every 16 hours, according to the report.

“We do not definitively know what is driving this persistent increase in road rage shootings,” the report says. “The pandemic and its continuing effects have brought all kinds of new stressors into people’s lives. In addition, the record increases in gun sales that started in 2020 could be a factor.”

The report also added that the strength of carry permit laws impacts road rage.

“Looking in particular at one important gun policy—rules for carrying a concealed gun in public—the association between loosening those rules and road rage is clear,” Everytown said. “Concealed carry firearms permit requirements—which may involve passing a background check, completing safety training and live-fire instruction, and other criteria—fall along a spectrum of protection: in 2022, eight states required would-be gun carriers to provide a specific reason for needing a gun in public, 18 states required a carry permit but did not require this type of “good cause” justification, and 24 states did not require a permit at all.”

Everytown has not yet released its 2023 findings pertaining to roadway gun violence in Tennessee.

