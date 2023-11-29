Pegram residents fearful for health as smoldering fire burns for three weeks

The brush fire on Gourley Road continues to smolder after first being reported on Nov. 4.
People say a brush fire in Pegram is still causing problems, making it hard for residents to breathe.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nearly a month after firefighters battled a brush fire in Pegram, a smoldering fire left behind has residents fearful for their health.

People living in the area of Old Charlotte Pike said they have experienced breathing issues and are concerned whatever is burning could be harmful.

The smoke, which has an odor, is coming from a property on Gourley Road, and residents say it has been burning since Nov. 4.

“To me, we’re in the 21st century so we should be able to figure out what’s burning under there and if we can’t figure out what’s burning under there, at least put it out so we don’t have to breathe the odors and let this endanger our health,” Teresa Harris said.

One woman, named Donna, told WSMV4 she experienced two separate asthma attacks that she attributed to the smoke in the air. Some neighbors, Harris said, have changed their driving routes to avoid smelling the smoke, and others are no longer taking walks in the area.

“I feel like a prisoner at home because I have to open my door and stick my head out to see if I can smell the smoke before I can even take my dogs out to go to the bathroom,” Donna said. ”It’s a scary thought not being able to breathe.”

A man who manages the property on Gourley Road said he’s trying to get dirt or rocks to put out the smoldering fire, which he claims is burning wood.

“We don’t know what has been dumped there but the odor is burning our lungs as we stand here,” Harris said.

WSMV4 has asked Metro Nashville Public Health and the Nashville Fire Department if they are investigating the fire, but has not received a response.

