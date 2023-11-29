New charges for man accused in deadly 7-Eleven shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man inside a Nashville convenience store on Monday afternoon.

Reginald Ewin, 52, is charged with criminal homicide.

The victim, Joshua Westmoreland, was inside the 7-Eleven market at 2200 Brick Church Pike just before 6 p.m. when he was shot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Westmoreland was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses wrote down Ewin’s license plate, and police tracked him down in the Thornton’s parking lot on Charlotte Pike. He was wearing blood-stained clothes, police said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a robbery attempt.

Ewin was also to be intoxicated during his apprehension, as he was unsteady on his feet and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Police said the shooting at the 7-Eleven on Brick Church Pike was not part of a robbery attempt.

A thorough search of Ewin’s criminal record revealed aggravated assaults in 2009 and 2022, as well as vandalism and arson in 2022, according to a new affidavit. As a convicted felon, Ewin is now charged with felony gun possession, and possessing a gun while under the influence.

