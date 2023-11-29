New charges for man accused in deadly 7-Eleven shooting

Reginald Ewin is accused of fatally shooting a man inside of the gas station store on November 6.
Police said one man was shot and killed inside a North Nashville 7 Eleven on Tuesday, Nov. 6,...
Police said one man was shot and killed inside a North Nashville 7 Eleven on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2023.(Daniel Smithson | WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A suspect is in custody after police say he shot and killed a man inside a Nashville convenience store on Monday afternoon.

Reginald Ewin, 52, is charged with criminal homicide.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 killed in shooting at North Nashville market

The victim, Joshua Westmoreland, was inside the 7-Eleven market at 2200 Brick Church Pike just before 6 p.m. when he was shot, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Westmoreland was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses wrote down Ewin’s license plate, and police tracked him down in the Thornton’s parking lot on Charlotte Pike. He was wearing blood-stained clothes, police said. Investigators do not believe the shooting was a robbery attempt.

Ewin was also to be intoxicated during his apprehension, as he was unsteady on his feet and his breath smelled of alcohol.

Police said the shooting at the 7-Eleven on Brick Church Pike was not part of a robbery attempt.

A thorough search of Ewin’s criminal record revealed aggravated assaults in 2009 and 2022, as well as vandalism and arson in 2022, according to a new affidavit. As a convicted felon, Ewin is now charged with felony gun possession, and possessing a gun while under the influence.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating
(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville

Latest News

Murfreesboro Police said a man was beaten and stabbed in the parking lot of Kelton's Hardware...
Murfreesboro hardware store stabbing suspects arrested after police chase
Traffic generic.
Report: Roadway violence surges in Tennessee
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
Alexis Prue road to recovery after suffering cardiac arrest
‘Her heart is 100% healthy’: Titans fan recovered after suffering cardiac arrest