Neighbors show support after fire at South Nashville home

Nashville Fire Department said a person was housesitting at the home when it caught fire but was able to get out safely, along with three dogs.
Neighbors show support after fire at South Nashville home
Neighbors show support after fire at South Nashville home(WSMV)
By Danielle Ledbetter
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to figure out what started the fire at a South Nashville home, early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told WSMV4 they woke up to bright lights and sirens.

Previous Coverage:
Crews battle house fire on Binkley Drive

One neighbor said, ”It’s pretty close to our home...but now walking by saw it was quite a bit of the house is quite a bit damaged so it’s definitely more concerning now that I saw the damage.”

Nashville Fire Department said a person was housesitting at the home when it caught fire but was able to get out safely, along with three dogs.

“The most important thing is that everyone is safe and I think that’s all we can hope for,” a neighbor said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

A recent study conducted by the BBB showed a 50% uptick in reported gift card scams in 2023...
Buying gift cards? Here’s how to avoid being scammed this holiday season
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
BNA introduces free short-term parking after congested holiday weekend
BNA's free and reduced parking
Teen suspected of 14 car burglaries arrested in Clarksville
Teen suspected of 14 car burglaries arrested in Clarksville
18-year-old arrested for 14 car burglaries