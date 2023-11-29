Neighbors show support after fire at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department is trying to figure out what started the fire at a South Nashville home, early Wednesday morning.

Neighbors told WSMV4 they woke up to bright lights and sirens.

Previous Coverage: Crews battle house fire on Binkley Drive

One neighbor said, ”It’s pretty close to our home...but now walking by saw it was quite a bit of the house is quite a bit damaged so it’s definitely more concerning now that I saw the damage.”

Nashville Fire Department said a person was housesitting at the home when it caught fire but was able to get out safely, along with three dogs.

“The most important thing is that everyone is safe and I think that’s all we can hope for,” a neighbor said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

