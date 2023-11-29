Nashville hosts first National Black Caucus Conference in more than 45 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For the first time since 1977, The National Black Caucus of State Legislators is in Nashville for its annual conference. More than 300 lawmakers from across the U.S. are in Music City to discuss policy around issues like affordable housing, gun violence reduction, and HBCU funding.

“To have the brain trust of so many great legislators to come together and to talk about how we can improve our constituencies, how we can reduce so many areas that are being harmful to constituents and to talk about how we can move forward. Because we know that sometimes when policies do not have the traction it needs at the federal level, the states can push for some efforts to make sure that things get done,” said Representative Harold Love, President-Elect of NBCSL.

Eighteen Tennessee lawmakers make up the state’s black caucus. Representative Love is one of those members. He says the convention can have an impact on constituents in various states.

“All of our states are affected by the same things so to have African American legislators to come together to discuss strategies that can help us improve policy across the country is important,” Rep. Love said.

It’s also a full circle moment for Rep. Love. His father was in office when the first NBCSL meeting was held in Nashville.

“I recall him talking about how wonderful it was to have colleagues from across the country to meet and talk about policy areas that reach all of them,” Rep. Love said.

Lawmakers who represent places like Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, and New York will participate in various sessions to come up with model legislation that could be used throughout the country. Rep. Love is among the lawmakers who’ve seen their work reflected in other parts of the country.

“I introduced a bill dealing with sickle cell disease improvement and after that, 11 other states picked that piece of legislation up and had it enacted in those states. The bill was presented in Tennessee, but I brought the bill to NBCSL’s meeting. And my colleagues were able to take it from that meeting and spread it across the country,” Rep. Love said.

Now he hopes to build off this experience by helping lawmakers develop strategies that could help get funding for other issues impacting people, like black farmers.

“That’s one of the beautiful things about the NBCSL conference is we have state legislators from all across the country who have a vested interest in making sure their constituents are represented properly,” Love said.

Friday, there’s a panel that will specifically look at strategies to help universities like Tennessee State that are owed billions of dollars from their state government.

“Sixteen other states like Tennessee State to recover and recoup those dollars that have been withheld from them and should’ve been funded to them in the first place.”

Tennessee contributed $250,000 to help host the conference.

