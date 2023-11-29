More than 100 pounds of pot seized in Antioch drug bust

Psilocybin mushroom gummies were also found.
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Metro Nashville Police vehicle(MNPD)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man is facing felony drug charges after Metro Nashville police and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives seized more than 100 pounds of marijuana at his Antioch home, according to an arrest report.

Police said detectives helped the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office conduct a search warrant on a home belonging to John Edward Minter III in Antioch.

Detectives with RCSO observed Minter driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Silverado away from his house; prior to him leaving, he was seen loading boxes of marijuana into the truck, according to the report.

Detectives took Minter into custody and upon searching his truck and home, they seized approximately 119 pounds of marijuana packaged in plastic bags inside cardboard boxes. Psilocybin mushroom gummies were also found.

He’s facing felony drug charges.

