Man injured after shooting in North Nashville

The man is expected to survive his injuries, police said.
Man injured after shooting in North Nashville
Man injured after shooting in North Nashville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One man was taken to a local hospital after he was shot in North Nashville on Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police said the shooting was reported at about 8:40 a.m. in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street.

The man is expected to survive his injuries, police said. No suspect is in custody at this time, however, there’s no danger to the public, police added.

This is a developing story.

