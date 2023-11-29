Man crushed to death at Nashville recycling center nearly 20 years ago remains unidentified

Police said the man was found in a pile of cardboard and died as a result of being crushed and mechanical asphyxia.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After nearly 20 years, the Metro Nashville Police Department is still working to identify a man who was found dead at Waste Management’s Rivergate Recycling Center.

Police said the man was found in a pile of cardboard and died as a result of being crushed and mechanical asphyxia.

“Based on the markings on the cardboard where the man was found, it is believed he was picked up while inside a dumpster at a business on Murfreesboro Road,” MNPD said.

The man was 5′8″ tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. Police said he was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, grey pants, black shoes and a purple vest. He also wore a multicolored beaded necklace with a crucifix.

“Know anything? Contact the Cold Case Unit at 615- 862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000,” MNPD said.

Do you know this unidentified man? It's been nearly 20 years since he was found by an employee at Waste Management's...

Posted by Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2023

