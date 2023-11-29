Man charged with threatening neighbors at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department arrested a man for allegedly barging into his neighbors’ home and threatening to shoot them early Tuesday morning near William A. Pitts Park.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers were called to a home in a culdesac on Park Court and spoke with a man and a woman who said their neighbor, 38-year-old James Pitts, drunkenly made his way into their home and threatened them with a gun.

The report states that Pitts began banging on their door around 12:30 a.m. and demanded to be let in. When he started kicking their door, the two decided to let him in. Pitts entered with a handgun, they told the officers, and immediately grabbed the woman around the neck and threatened to shoot her and the man.

At one point, the man said he was able to knock the gun out of Pitts’ hand, and the two wrestled on the ground to recover it. During this fight, Pitts allegedly fired the gun and a bullet hit their refrigerator.

The woman managed to run into the kitchen to grab a knife and swung it at Pitts to defend herself, which allowed the man to take the gun and run outside. He hid the gun in a mailbox until police arrived, police reported.

Pitts was detained and appeared intoxicated when the officers spoke with him. He had a laceration across his stomach and was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Officers interviewed his girlfriend at the scene, who also appeared intoxicated.

Upon his release from the hospital, Pitts was booked on aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges, as well as vandalism and gun possession while under the influence. He remains in custody on a $106,500 bond.

