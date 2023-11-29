House fire displaces Clarksville family of 5

Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the Cave Street home just before 2 p.m.
A Clarksville family was displaced after a fire at a home on Cave Street on Tuesday.
A Clarksville family was displaced after a fire at a home on Cave Street on Tuesday.(Clarksville Fire Rescue)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of five has been displaced after a fire at a home on Cave Street on Tuesday afternoon, Clarksville Fire Rescue said.

Crews responded to the house fire at 1:53 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Officials said everyone escaped the home without injury.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Tennessee River Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

