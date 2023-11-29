House fire displaces Clarksville family of 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family of five has been displaced after a fire at a home on Cave Street on Tuesday afternoon, Clarksville Fire Rescue said.

Crews responded to the house fire at 1:53 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. Officials said everyone escaped the home without injury.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Tennessee River Chapter of the American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.