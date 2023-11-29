Grain bin rescue underway at Lawrence County farm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A grain bin rescue is underway at a Lawrence County Farm Wednesday afternoon.

Lawrence County Fire & Rescue and other first responders are working to free a person from a grain bin in the Henryville Fire District.

Doug Shell with Firehouse.com explains how to rescue someone from a grain bin:

“The current way that’s taught to rescue a person from a grain bin uses grain rescue tubes. This method is good when you can see your victim. However, if you can’t see the victim, you must use something to probe through the grain to attempt to locate the individual. Once you find the victim, the tube comes into play.”

LCFR said units are also responding to a vehicle fire that’s endangering a structure.

