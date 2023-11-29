Gov. Bill Lee, supporters call new voucher program ‘conservative education revolution’

The plan would give $7,000 to 20,000 students in 2024-25 school year with half of the students being below poverty level or have a disability.
Governor Bill Lee plans to send 20,000 Tennessee students to private schools if new legislation he is proposing passes.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee plans to send 20,000 Tennessee students to private schools if new legislation he is proposing passes. It’s called the Education Freedom Savings Act and it would give $7,000 dollars to each student next school year.

Half, or 10,000 students, must meet certain criteria like be 300% below the poverty level or have a disability. The other half must come from public schools.

If the legislation passes, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, the program will open to all students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment. If demand exceeds available funding, previous participants, low-income students, and public school students get priority.

Governor Bill Lee, with the help of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, revealed his push to give the $7,000 vouchers to students across the state on Tuesday.

“There is an absolute conservative education revolution happing in our country right now,” said Sanders.

Related coverage
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveils Education Freedom Scholarship Act

It’s an expansion after a pilot program was passed a few years ago for Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby counties.

WSMV4 asked Lee if $7,000 is enough to send kids to a private school.

“I think we have to pick the right amount for our budget,” said Governor Lee. “It’s working with the ESA program with a similar amount of money so we feel it’s a way forward.”

Democratic lawmakers call the Freedom Education scholarships a scam.

“If you come after our public schools we are coming after you,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

“This is going to be on the taxpayers whose property taxes are going to increase in addition to their tax money going to private schools,” said Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis.

They also fear it could defund public schools.

“If you as a parent choose to send your child there with your own money and you want them to get an education that is inferior to a public school, by all means,” said Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis.

As for supporters and Governor Lee, they say this gives students a chance to get a better education.

“There are many that say today is a choice between the public-school systems and the choice for parents,” said Lee. “That’s a false choice. We can have both those things.”

The Education Freedom Savings Act will be introduced when the General Assembly opens in January.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say
WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?

Latest News

Andrew Midgett receives medical care from a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse at home...
Vanderbilt’s Hospital at Home program helps free up hospital beds
Smoke pours from a smoldering fire three weeks after a brush fire in Pegram.
Pegram residents fearful for health as smoldering fire burns for three weeks
Two masked vandals were caught on camera destroying front porch holiday decorations in several...
Spring Hill police searching for ‘grinches’ destroying holiday decorations
Spring Hill police said they’re following multiple leads after a series of vandalism reported...
Vandals damage holiday decorations in Spring Hill