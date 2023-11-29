Gov. Bill Lee, supporters call new voucher program ‘conservative education revolution’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee plans to send 20,000 Tennessee students to private schools if new legislation he is proposing passes. It’s called the Education Freedom Savings Act and it would give $7,000 dollars to each student next school year.

Half, or 10,000 students, must meet certain criteria like be 300% below the poverty level or have a disability. The other half must come from public schools.

If the legislation passes, beginning in the 2025-2026 school year, the program will open to all students, regardless of income or previous school enrollment. If demand exceeds available funding, previous participants, low-income students, and public school students get priority.

Governor Bill Lee, with the help of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, revealed his push to give the $7,000 vouchers to students across the state on Tuesday.

“There is an absolute conservative education revolution happing in our country right now,” said Sanders.

It’s an expansion after a pilot program was passed a few years ago for Davidson, Hamilton and Shelby counties.

WSMV4 asked Lee if $7,000 is enough to send kids to a private school.

“I think we have to pick the right amount for our budget,” said Governor Lee. “It’s working with the ESA program with a similar amount of money so we feel it’s a way forward.”

Democratic lawmakers call the Freedom Education scholarships a scam.

“If you come after our public schools we are coming after you,” said House Democratic Caucus Chair John Ray Clemmons, D-Nashville.

“This is going to be on the taxpayers whose property taxes are going to increase in addition to their tax money going to private schools,” said Rep. London Lamar, D-Memphis.

They also fear it could defund public schools.

“If you as a parent choose to send your child there with your own money and you want them to get an education that is inferior to a public school, by all means,” said Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis.

As for supporters and Governor Lee, they say this gives students a chance to get a better education.

“There are many that say today is a choice between the public-school systems and the choice for parents,” said Lee. “That’s a false choice. We can have both those things.”

The Education Freedom Savings Act will be introduced when the General Assembly opens in January.

