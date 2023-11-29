First Alert Forecast: Warmer Air & Rain on The Way

Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold start, temperatures today will rebound back into the mid-50s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to go around once again.

Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the past two nights, with lows in the mid-30s.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back near 60 with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Most of the day is staying dry, but I won’t be able to rule out a shower in the evening.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

this week
this week(maxuser | WSMV)

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

We’ll need the umbrellas at the end of the week with our next storm system moving in on Thursday night and into part of our day on Friday. Widespread scattered rain showers are expected across the Mid State that will gradually taper off Friday morning and mostly by our afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s to mid-60s.

I won’t rule out a leftover shower on Saturday, but most of the day is looking dry but cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday showers are also looking very isolated now, so the weekend is by no means going to be a washout.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid to lower 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating
(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say

Latest News

Temperatures will tumble to their lowest levels overnight in eight months.
First Alert Forecast: Frigid Night for Midstate
Rain chance increases for late Thursday night into Friday
First Alert Forecast: Another hard freeze by morning
It will be another frigid night tonight with lows falling into the 20s across most of the...
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
Prepping your crawl space can help save you money this winter.
How to winterize your crawl space