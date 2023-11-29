First Alert Forecast: Warmer Air & Rain on The Way

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold start, temperatures today will rebound back into the mid-50s in the afternoon with a good deal of sunshine to go around once again.

Tonight will be chilly, but not as cold as the past two nights, with lows in the mid-30s.

By Thursday we’ll see temperatures push back near 60 with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Most of the day is staying dry, but I won’t be able to rule out a shower in the evening.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER

We’ll need the umbrellas at the end of the week with our next storm system moving in on Thursday night and into part of our day on Friday. Widespread scattered rain showers are expected across the Mid State that will gradually taper off Friday morning and mostly by our afternoon. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s to mid-60s.

I won’t rule out a leftover shower on Saturday, but most of the day is looking dry but cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday showers are also looking very isolated now, so the weekend is by no means going to be a washout.

Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the mid to lower 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

