First Alert Forecast: Milder weather is here for several days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our next weather-maker will bring rain back to the Mid State tomorrow night.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THIS WEEK:

This afternoon will stay mostly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will continue their climb into the mid-upper 50s by late afternoon.

Tonight, high clouds will move in. It’ll turn colder, but not nearly as cold as last night. By morning, lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow, clouds will increase further. Like today, it’ll be breezy at times. Even milder weather is expected -- upper 50s and low 60s.

Rain will move into the Mid State Thursday evening. (WSMV)

Rain returns tomorrow night. It’ll reach the Tennessee River very early in the evening. Rain should get to Nashville by 9 pm. Cumberland Plateau communities will have rain move in around midnight. Rain will continue through the overnight and become moderate in intensity at times.

Rain will move out quickly early Friday morning. While there could be a few early morning showers in Nashville, it appears most of the day will be dry. Beware that if we get enough breaks in the clouds Friday afternoon, it could suddenly get very gusty. If you have lawn inflatables, it’s probably best to leave them deflated on Friday to help prevent them from getting damaged.

Friday will be mild, in the low-mid 60s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A shower or two will be possible Saturday, in Nashville, but especially southeast of the city.

On Sunday, clouds will decrease. It’ll be a very nice day, in the low 60s for highs.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy and cool weather is on the way for Monday through Wednesday of next week.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.