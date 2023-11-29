First Alert Forecast: Frigid Night for Midstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The coldest weather in eight months is expected overnight.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures will tumble to their lowest levels overnight in eight months. (WSMV)

Bitterly cold weather will continue through the overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the teens in spots. Nashville’s low will be the lowest since March 20 of this year - 24°.

Wednesday will be sunny once again, and turn quite a bit milder. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s for most.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds increase on Thursday.

Rain will develop across the Mid State on Thursday night.

A few occasional light showers are expected Friday. Clouds may break at times on Friday. Where that happens, be prepared for sudden strong wind gusts. If you have inflatables in your yard already for the holidays, make sure they’re deflated on Friday so they’re not damaged by these gusts.

THIS WEEKEND:

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected on Saturday. There could be a passing shower or two. The best chance will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

On Sunday, we’ll have a little sunshine develop. Weather is expected to be mild and dry for the Titans home game.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday also look dry (like Sunday). Temperatures will be trending back downward then.

