First Alert Forecast: Frigid Night for Midstate

Rain returns late this week.
It will be another frigid night tonight with lows falling into the 20s across most of the Midstate. Dan Thomas has the details in the First Alert forecast.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The coldest weather in eight months is expected overnight.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Temperatures will tumble to their lowest levels overnight in eight months.
Temperatures will tumble to their lowest levels overnight in eight months.(WSMV)

Bitterly cold weather will continue through the overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the teens in spots. Nashville’s low will be the lowest since March 20 of this year - 24°.

Wednesday will be sunny once again, and turn quite a bit milder. Highs will be in the mid-upper 50s for most.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds increase on Thursday.

Rain will develop across the Mid State on Thursday night.

A few occasional light showers are expected Friday. Clouds may break at times on Friday. Where that happens, be prepared for sudden strong wind gusts. If you have inflatables in your yard already for the holidays, make sure they’re deflated on Friday so they’re not damaged by these gusts.

THIS WEEKEND:

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry weather is expected on Saturday. There could be a passing shower or two. The best chance will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee.

On Sunday, we’ll have a little sunshine develop. Weather is expected to be mild and dry for the Titans home game.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday also look dry (like Sunday). Temperatures will be trending back downward then.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(FILE PHOTO) Power outages became a huge concern for Tennessee residents on Friday, Dec. 23,...
Tennessee could face electricity challenges during extreme winter weather, report says
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
A woman and a child are dead and a man is in critical condition after a car crashed into a...
2 dead, one in critical condition after car drives into building in Chattanooga
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Mother arrested for leaving 3-year-old home alone after night out drinking, police say
WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?

Latest News

Rain chance increases for late Thursday night into Friday
First Alert Forecast: Another hard freeze by morning
It will be another frigid night tonight with lows falling into the 20s across most of the...
Tuesday evening First Alert forecast
Prepping your crawl space can help save you money this winter.
How to winterize your crawl space
WSMV forecast
Tuesday afternoon First Alert forecast