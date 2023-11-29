Fight over Airport Authority continues: Tennessee AG appeals decision that legislature overstepped
“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors.”
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal of the injunction issued by the court’s decision in the case surrounding the Airport Authority.
In October, a three-judge panel ruled the state legislature overstepped its reach in passing a law to take over the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.
Previous Coverage:
In response, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Skrmetti filed the appeal in the first step to attempting to appeal the judges’ decision.
“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors,” Press Secretary Tim Meads said in a statement.
You can read the appeal in its entirety below:
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.