Fight over Airport Authority continues: Tennessee AG appeals decision that legislature overstepped

“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors.”
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal of the injunction issued by the court’s decision in the case surrounding the Airport Authority.

In October, a three-judge panel ruled the state legislature overstepped its reach in passing a law to take over the Metro Nashville Airport Authority.

Previous Coverage:
Judges rule in favor of Metro Airport Authority, reinstating previous board

In response, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Skrmetti filed the appeal in the first step to attempting to appeal the judges’ decision.

“We look forward to litigating this case to a clear and decisive resolution so airport leadership can focus on serving our community and our visitors,” Press Secretary Tim Meads said in a statement.

You can read the appeal in its entirety below:

