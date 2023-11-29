Felon arrested with 1-year-old in car with large amounts of illicit drugs

The man’s girlfriend was also in the vehicle, who also had multiple outstanding warrants.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.
Metro Police investigate a crime scene.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville detectives tracked down a felon who was driving around with his girlfriend and their child with numerous illegal drugs in the vehicle on Tuesday.

According to the arrest report, detectives observed 32-year-old Justin Brumley exiting a Honda Odyssey in a back alley behind North 9th Street in East Nashville. Brumley was quickly tied to numerous outstanding warrants, and they took him into custody.

Inside the vehicle was Brumley’s girlfriend, 27-year-old Regan Guffey, who also had outstanding warrants, and their 1-year-old child. A further search of the vehicle produced the following drugs:

  • 467.8 grams of methamphetamine
  • 23.2 grams of cocaine
  • 59.8 grams of heroin
  • 53.4 grams of marijuana
  • 1.5 grams of fentanyl
  • 3 Xanax pills
  • 17.6 grams of psychedelic mushrooms
  • 9.3 grams of hash oil
  • 3 grams of ecstasy
  • 3 Adderall pills
  • 6 Suboxone pills
  • 249 Oxycodone pills

Additionally, three handguns and $480 in cash were found in the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

Brumley admitted to possessing all the items and told detectives he sells the narcotics and has been doing so since he was a teenager, the report states.

He was arrested and faces 23 charges of drug and gun possession as well as probation violation as a convicted felon. He and his girlfriend are also charged with child neglect and endangerment, given their 1-year-old’s proximity to the drugs and firearms.

Brumley remains in custody on a $345,000 bond. Guffey is being held on a $60,000 bond.

