Dry air and its impact on your health

Winter’s cold air often means dry air too, and that can impact your health
WSMV4's First Alert Meteorologist Cruz Medina explains how dry air impacts your health.
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dry air typically accompanies cold air and can impact your body in many ways.

When it’s cold outside, fluids that hydrate your respiratory tract can evaporate quickly leaving your airways vulnerable to irritation. Asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, and sore throats can all be worsened by dry air.

Dehydration can occur just from spending long periods of time in dry indoor surroundings. It is important to maintain proper humidity levels in a room by using a humidifier.

Nosebleeds are another common result of dry air. Even those who suffer from nosebleeds year round say they have more nosebleeds when it’s cold. The drier the air, the more susceptible you are to a nosebleed.

Using a humidifier and a nasal spray can help keep the inside of you nose moisturized.

Dry skin and dry lips are two other big problems that stem from dry air. Washing your hands without moisturizing afterward, taking hot showers, and using certain medications can lead to dry and cracked skin.

Dry air has the ability to worsen health issues and can even cause certain others to develop. Here are some tips to prevent issues associated with dry air:

Taking these necessary steps can help to prevent dry air issues before they develop.
Taking these necessary steps can help to prevent dry air issues before they develop.(wsmv)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

WSMV4's Marissa Sulek reports.
BNA to offer short-term parking
Man shot his ex’s new boyfriend after breaking into North Nashville home
Suspect at large after allegedly shooting his ex’s new boyfriend after breaking into North Nashville home
High rates of road rage shootings in TN in 2022
TSU featured in Coca-cola's commercial
Could there be a sugar shortage?
Could there be a sugar shortage?