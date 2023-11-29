Dry air and its impact on your health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dry air typically accompanies cold air and can impact your body in many ways.

When it’s cold outside, fluids that hydrate your respiratory tract can evaporate quickly leaving your airways vulnerable to irritation. Asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, and sore throats can all be worsened by dry air.

Dehydration can occur just from spending long periods of time in dry indoor surroundings. It is important to maintain proper humidity levels in a room by using a humidifier.

Nosebleeds are another common result of dry air. Even those who suffer from nosebleeds year round say they have more nosebleeds when it’s cold. The drier the air, the more susceptible you are to a nosebleed.

Using a humidifier and a nasal spray can help keep the inside of you nose moisturized.

Dry skin and dry lips are two other big problems that stem from dry air. Washing your hands without moisturizing afterward, taking hot showers, and using certain medications can lead to dry and cracked skin.

Dry air has the ability to worsen health issues and can even cause certain others to develop. Here are some tips to prevent issues associated with dry air:

