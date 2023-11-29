Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics

“If you see your kid with one of these or it finds its way on the Christmas list, it is more about whether you trust your kid.”
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics
Device brought to Tennessee high school shuts off cell phones, other electronics(WSMV)
By Courtney Allen
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates has a warning about an item that may be on your child’s Christmas list. It is called a Flipper Zero, and at least one Tennessee school has already had an issue with it.

WSMV4 Investigates looked into what they are and how some kids are using them for trouble.

Lyn Moudy likes being able to get in touch with his son at Lebanon High School if he needs to.

“It is very important,” Moudy said. “They have had incidents at the school where a gun was brought.”

That’s why his son and many students bring a cell phone, but recently, a student brought a device to school that can interfere with that connection.

“That is pretty scary to think about that a kid could have something like that,” Moudy said.

It is called a Flipper Zero. Wilson County Schools confirmed that a student brought one to Lebanon High last month and used it to shut off some cell phones in the classroom.

“It is a little thing that does a lot,” Kyle Greenup with Kraft Technology Group said. “It is a multitool device.”

Greenup, a Nashville tech professional, said Flipper Zeros can interact with anything that uses a wireless frequency.

“You can read your pet’s microchip with this or your tire pressuring monitoring system with this,” Greenup said.

That’s not all. Greenup said Flipper Zeros recently got popular on TikTok for pranks like shutting off fast food displays. Amazon banned the device back in April since it can be used to skim credit cards.

“If you see your kid with one of these or it finds its way on the Christmas list, it is more about whether you trust your kid,” Greenup said. “It is not the device itself. What are they doing with it?”

Greenup said the device is limited and can only interfere with devices within about 50 yards. Wilson County Schools said the student was disciplined, and their network was never breached.

MNPS, Rutherford County Schools and Williamson County Schools all said they have not had instances like this.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WSMV4 uncovers how many third graders were held back after TCAP
How many third graders were held back after TCAP testing in Tennessee?
Toledo police lights
Woman charged with first-degree murder after Wilson County man found dead inside home
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 66 pounds of pot in Cookeville
A woman was carjacked in the Kroger parking lot Tuesday night on.
Teen arrested for carjacking 66-year-old woman in grocery store parking lot
A Toledo Police vehicle
Skeletal remains found in Shelbyville, TBI investigating

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies offer free home checks when you're on vacation.
Williamson County deputies offer home checks when you’re out of town
Joshua Movement's trailer used to serve the homeless stolen
Stolen trailer doesn’t stop charity from giving back
Police vehicle
6 Davidson County residents facing slew of federal drug trafficking, gun charges
Kelly Clarkson performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023,...
Kelly Clarkson to perform at Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center
Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?
Will short-term parking help BNA’s traffic problem?